$10 000 Minute Monday August 16th – 2PM

Derrick from Keswick just won $60 and qualifies for our $10 000 Minute game on September 3rd!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. Which province borders Alberta on the East side?

(Saskatchewan)

 

  1. Shelly planned to meet her friends at 6:15. If she was an hour and 15 minutes late, what time did she arrive?

(7:30)

 

  1. What can goalies use in soccer that other players can’t?

(Their hands)

 

  1. In the Harry Potter series, what are ‘non magical’ people referred to as?

(Muggles)

 

  1. What kind of doctor deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer?

(Oncologist)

 

  1. What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini?

(Sesame seeds)

 

  1. What phobia is defined as an extreme or irrational fear of confined places?

(Claustrophobia)

 

  1. How many letters are in the word alphabet?

(8)

 

  1. Name the 2019 musical film based on the life of musician Elton John

(RocketMan)

 

  1. What bird is the national emblem of the United States?

(Bald Eagle)

