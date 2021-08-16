$10 000 Minute Monday August 16th – 2PM
Derrick from Keswick just won $60 and qualifies for our $10 000 Minute game on September 3rd!
- Which province borders Alberta on the East side?
(Saskatchewan)
-
Shelly planned to meet her friends at 6:15. If she was an hour and 15 minutes late, what time did she arrive?
(7:30)
-
What can goalies use in soccer that other players can’t?
(Their hands)
-
In the Harry Potter series, what are ‘non magical’ people referred to as?
(Muggles)
-
What kind of doctor deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer?
(Oncologist)
-
What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini?
(Sesame seeds)
-
What phobia is defined as an extreme or irrational fear of confined places?
(Claustrophobia)
-
How many letters are in the word alphabet?
(8)
-
Name the 2019 musical film based on the life of musician Elton John
(RocketMan)
-
What bird is the national emblem of the United States?
(Bald Eagle)