$10 000 Minute September 1st – 2PM

1. ‘Taste the Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?

(Skittles)

2. How many provinces are there in Canada?

(10)

3. In medical emergencies, what abbreviation is used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation’?

(CPR)

4. What was the name of the Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny?

(Mrs. Doubtfire)

5. SPELL: Corduroy.

(C O R D U R O Y)

6. What does a ‘protractor’ measure?

(Angles/Plane angles)

7. Amaretto is a liquor with the flavour of which tree nut?

(Almond)

8. Which Williams’ sister has won more grand slam titles?

(Serena)

9. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together; name one of them.

(North/Saint/Chicago/Psalm)

10. The Platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian devil are all animals native to which Continent?

(Australia)