$10 000 MINUTE SEPTEMBER 1ST – 5PM
How did you do?
- The fizz that bubbles up when you crack open a can of pop is what?
(Carbon Dioxide)
2. What does 9 x 11 equal ?
(99)
3. In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?
(5 – Pentagon)
4. Name the actor that played ‘Neo’ in The Matrix.
(Keanu Reeves)
5. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?
(Hibernation)
6. SPELL: Gourmet.
(G O U R M E T)
7. What is the hard white surface of a tooth called?
(Enamel)
8. If you order a martini ‘with a twist’, the bartender will add what to your martini?
(Lemon peel/Lemon)
9. How many American president’s heads are carved into Mount Rushmore?
(4)
10. A group or cluster of stars forming a recognizable pattern is known as a WHAT?
(Constellation)