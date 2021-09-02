Listen Live

$10 000 MINUTE SEPTEMBER 1ST – 5PM

How did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. The fizz that bubbles up when you crack open a can of pop is what?

(Carbon Dioxide)

 

2.  What does 9 x 11 equal ?

(99)

 

3. In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?

(5 – Pentagon)

 

4. Name the actor that played ‘Neo’ in The Matrix.

(Keanu Reeves)

 

5. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

 

6.  SPELL: Gourmet.

(G O U R M E T)

7.  What is the hard white surface of a tooth called?

(Enamel)

 

8. If you order a martini ‘with a twist’, the bartender will add what to your martini?

(Lemon peel/Lemon)

 

9. How many American president’s heads are carved into Mount Rushmore?

(4)

10. A group or cluster of stars forming a recognizable pattern is known as a WHAT?

(Constellation)

