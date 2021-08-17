$10 000 MINUTE TUESDAY AUGUST 17TH – 5PM

1. If there are 12 months in a year, how many months are there in 5 years?

(60)

2. Dua Lipa recently teamed up with which English artist who is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour?

(Elton John)

3. How many Canadian teams are there in the NHL?

(7)

4. What part of the body is your thyroid in?

(Neck/Throat)

5. SPELL: Receipt.

(R E C E I P T)

6. “Live long and prosper” is a quote from which Star Trek character?

(Spock)

7. Name the cocktail made with vodka and clamato juice

(Caesar)

8. From the nursery rhyme, who sat on a wall before having a great fall?

(Humpty Dumpty)

9. What is the only bird known to fly backwards?

(Hummingbird)

10. If you are in Santorini, what European country are you in?

(Greece)