10 Everyday Etiquette Tips We Should All Know By Now

Would the world be a better place if we just printed these on posters and taped them inside every grocery store, office kitchen, and hockey arena bathroom? Probably.

A list of “everyday etiquette” rules is making the rounds online, styled like one of those motivational workplace posters. Except instead of Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, it’s more like Please Stop Acting Like You Were Raised By Wi-Fi.

Here are 10 basic manners we really should have mastered by now.

1. Hold the Door

If someone is directly behind you, hold the door. You’re not losing anything except maybe two seconds and your villain origin story.

2. Elevator Rules Are Not Complicated

Let people exit before you charge in. The same goes for buses, trains, and basically any space with doors. We learned this in kindergarten. Some of us need a refresher.

3. Headphones Exist for a Reason

No one on public transit needs to hear your music, podcast, or TikTok feed. Congratulations on having excellent taste. Keep it to yourself.

4. Cover Your Mouth When You Cough or Sneeze

We survived a global pandemic. We know better. Use your elbow, a tissue, or teleport to another dimension briefly. Just don’t spray.

5. Tip Like a Decent Human

If the service was good, tip accordingly. Servers are not emotional support volunteers. They deserve real money.

6. Don’t Swipe Someone’s Phone

If someone shows you a photo on their phone, do not start swiping through their entire camera roll like you’re on a personal documentary tour. Look. Smile. Hand it back.

7. Return Borrowed Items Properly

If you borrow something, return it in the same condition or better. This includes clothes, dishes, tools, and emotional stability.

8. Shopping Cart Courtesy

Don’t abandon your cart in the middle of the aisle or parking lot like it’s a dramatic exit scene. Put it back. You’re an adult.

9. Don’t Police People’s Food

Unless someone asks, keep opinions about their meal to yourself. Nobody needs a running commentary on carbs, calories, or why you’re suddenly a nutritionist.

10. Put Your Phone Away During Conversations

If you’re talking to someone, be present. Nothing says “I value you” like maintaining eye contact instead of scrolling through memes mid-sentence.

So… What Would You Add?

Most of these are basic human decency with a light sprinkle of common sense. And yet, here we are.

What everyday etiquette rule would you add to the list? Because if we’re making posters, we might as well make them big enough for everyone to see.