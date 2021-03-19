10 “FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS” WE’VE HAD DURING THE PAST YEAR

So many people have had REAL problems during the past year. But not everyone. Some people’s biggest problems have been these.

If you had any of these issues, consider yourself lucky!

A new survey asked people what “first world problems” they’ve had during the pandemic.

And here are the top 10.

1. Bad weather when you want to go for a walk.

2. Your glasses fogging up when you have a mask on.

3. Not being able to hear or understand people when they talk with a mask on.

4. Waking up and not being sure what day it is.

5. Your packages arriving late.

6. Someone else didn’t change the toilet paper roll when they used it up.

7. Figuring out what to eat for every meal.

8. Not being able to wear most of the clothes in your closet.

9. Long delays when you get food delivered.

10. Netflix freezing or taking a long time to load.