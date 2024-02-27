10 HOBBIES THAT MAKE PEOPLE UN-DATEABLE: PRANKS, SOCIAL MEDIA, AND GAMBLING
Deal breakers!
Would you date someone who obsessively collects Stanley tumblers, or is that becoming a red flag?
Everyone on the dating scene has at least ONE deal-breaker, but people online are talking specifically about hobbies that are red flags. Here are a few:
1. Pranking people . . . particularly mean-spirited pranks.
2. Being obsessed with celebrity culture . . . especially worshipping celebrities.
3. Being obsessed with politics . . . particularly when it’s rage- and hate-fueled.
4. Bullfighting . . . dog-fighting, or anything else that’s harmful to animals.
5. Collecting controversial memorabilia . . . like things involving serial killers, Nazis, pornography, taxidermy, and things with racist or hateful symbols.
6. Being a social media “influencer.” (They asked about hobbies, it’s unclear if people feel the same if you’re successful enough that it’s a job. Or maybe that’s even worse?)
7. Gambling . . . it’s both the financial risk AND the personality.
8. Smoking weed . . . and a few people said drinking. Again, not occasionally partaking, it’s making it a HOBBY and a big part of your personality.
(On a lighter note, someone joked, quote, “Smoking . . . I can’t stand a woman who’s leaving in the middle of the party to check on her brisket.”)
And these last two go hand-in-hand:
9. People who are so extreme and obsessive about their hobbies that it consumes all their time, and it’s basically a requirement that everyone around them shares an interest in that hobby. Which is MORE than a “hobby.”
10. People who have ZERO hobbies.