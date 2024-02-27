10 HOBBIES THAT MAKE PEOPLE UN-DATEABLE: PRANKS, SOCIAL MEDIA, AND GAMBLING

Would you date someone who obsessively collects Stanley tumblers, or is that becoming a red flag?

Everyone on the dating scene has at least ONE deal-breaker, but people online are talking specifically about hobbies that are red flags. Here are a few:

1. Pranking people . . . particularly mean-spirited pranks.

2. Being obsessed with celebrity culture . . . especially worshipping celebrities.

3. Being obsessed with politics . . . particularly when it’s rage- and hate-fueled.

4. Bullfighting . . . dog-fighting, or anything else that’s harmful to animals.

5. Collecting controversial memorabilia . . . like things involving serial killers, Nazis, pornography, taxidermy, and things with racist or hateful symbols.

6. Being a social media “influencer.” (They asked about hobbies, it’s unclear if people feel the same if you’re successful enough that it’s a job. Or maybe that’s even worse?)

7. Gambling . . . it’s both the financial risk AND the personality.

8. Smoking weed . . . and a few people said drinking. Again, not occasionally partaking, it’s making it a HOBBY and a big part of your personality.

(On a lighter note, someone joked, quote, “Smoking . . . I can’t stand a woman who’s leaving in the middle of the party to check on her brisket.”)

And these last two go hand-in-hand:

9. People who are so extreme and obsessive about their hobbies that it consumes all their time, and it’s basically a requirement that everyone around them shares an interest in that hobby. Which is MORE than a “hobby.”

10. People who have ZERO hobbies.