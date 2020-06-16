10 Must-See TikTok Life Hacks
Including the secret Nutella knife
How old were you when you discovered:
- The flat spot of an ice cube tray is meant to prevent splashing water everywhere
@4jmjcbitxhsomeone validate me plz ##learnontiktok ##favoritememories♬ original sound – 4jmjcbitxh
- Each Nutella container contains a secret knife under the lid
@foodiesNot sure if everbody knows this 😯 leave a comment guys ##fyp ##foryou ##nutella ##4you ##lifehack ##tiktok (cred: @crunchynut84 )♬ original sound – foodies
- The proper way to change a trash can bag
@chris.hhlwhen I learned not all people do this I was SHOOK ##koreanboy ##trashcan ##tutorial♬ original sound – chris.hhl
- Ever wish you could squeeze out lemon juice and avoid the hassle of dealing with the seeds?
@johannawestbrookLegit didn’t think this would work ##lemonhack ##quickrecipes ##food ##foodhack♬ original sound – johannawestbrook
- You know how the size of a Pizza Box fits so awkwardly into a refrigerator? Not after this
@nateandgranPizza box life hacks ##fyp ##viral ##foryoupage ##share ##duet♬ original sound – nateandgran
- Ever tried to eat a Big Mac & fries from McDonald’s while driving? Me neither
@carotripparTesting Life Hacks..##food ##lifehacki ##bitemechallenge ##cookinghacks ##expectationvsreality ##foodboard ##tiktokfood ##foodlover ##hacks ##mcdonalds♬ Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Rolling up your jeans on a hot day?
@hannahwarlingcomment ur fave style of jeans right now! ✨ ##outfittips ##diyhacks ##clothinghacks ##lifehack ##jeans ##outfithacks ##styletips♬ They Call Me Tiago (Her Name Is Margo) – Tiagz
- The Potato Chip hack that will blow your mind (and Granny’s Poetic Justice Shirt is amazing too!)
@rosssmithGranny’s life hacks episode 1 ##reuserecycle ##mytype ##TransformUrDorm ##petbff ##lifehacks ##crafts♬ original sound – rosssmith
- My wife re-folds every towel that I fold, until now
@kristinalburnhow to properly fold a towel 🤪 ##fyp ##PlayByPlay♬ Chinese New Year – Sales
- You’ll never eat a cupcake the same way again!
@2jessicalee2##fyp ##food ##foodhacks