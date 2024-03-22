Listen Live

10% OF PEOPLE ARE “SWEARING ON A REGULAR BASIS” BY AGE 10

By Kool Mornings

Maybe getting your mouth washed out with soap isn’t a huge deterrent to the wonderful world of colourful language.

A new poll asked 14,000 people how old they were when they “first started swearing on a regular basis”, and 10% said they were dropping profanity by the age of 10.  4% claimed they were even “younger than 8.”

The most common answer was actually 19% of people saying they’ve NEVER fallen into the habit of “regularly” using bad words.

Lots Of Parents Are Ok With Swearing In Front Of Their Kids

Among people who DO admit to using foul language, 18% say they started between the ages of 14 and 16, 13% say they were in the 11 to 13 range, and another 13% say it was the 17 to 19 range.

And 14% say they didn’t start using profanity regularly until they were “20 or older.”  Men were more likely than women to admit to swearing at a young age.

Also, 48% of people claim they were NOT mimicking their parents, because their guardians “rarely” or “never” used profanity in front of them.

