10% OF PEOPLE ARE “SWEARING ON A REGULAR BASIS” BY AGE 10

Maybe getting your mouth washed out with soap isn’t a huge deterrent to the wonderful world of colourful language.

A new poll asked 14,000 people how old they were when they “first started swearing on a regular basis”, and 10% said they were dropping profanity by the age of 10. 4% claimed they were even “younger than 8.”

The most common answer was actually 19% of people saying they’ve NEVER fallen into the habit of “regularly” using bad words.

Among people who DO admit to using foul language, 18% say they started between the ages of 14 and 16, 13% say they were in the 11 to 13 range, and another 13% say it was the 17 to 19 range.

And 14% say they didn’t start using profanity regularly until they were “20 or older.” Men were more likely than women to admit to swearing at a young age.

Also, 48% of people claim they were NOT mimicking their parents, because their guardians “rarely” or “never” used profanity in front of them.