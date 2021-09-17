10 THINGS THAT TERRIFIED MILLENNIAL CHILDREN THAT ARE HARMLESS

Myths, urban legends, or just crap your parents told you that you believed! The things that worry kids the most have evolved over time.

Buzzfeed has a list of supposed “threats” that terrified millennials when they were younger but are actually mostly harmless.

Here are 10 highlights:

1. The Bermuda Triangle is a mysterious and massive concern.

2. Thinking they’d go to prison if they ripped the tag off a pillow or mattress.

3. Worrying that if they swallowed a seed, a plant would grow inside them.

4. Carnivorous, man-eating plants eating you alive. (Thanks Little Shop of Horrors)



5. Quicksand being a very prevalent hazard in life.

6. Believing that they’d be inadvertently poisoned by silica gel packs.

7. Being horrified that your shoe could get sucked into the escalator.

8. Thinking that if you turn on a light in a car, the car will immediately crash.

9. Worrying that swallowed gum would stay in your stomach for seven years.

10. Thinking that a ceiling fan could fall on you if you left it on while sleeping.