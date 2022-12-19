10 THINGS WE PRETEND NO ONE DOES, BUT WE KNOW WE ALL DO THEM

People online are talking about things we all do in secret, pretending that no one else does it, but in reality, we aren’t fooling anyone, because we ALL do it. Here are some of the most-relatable highlights:



1. “Passing gas in public.”



2. “When you go into an aisle at a store and you see someone in front of the object you’re looking for, but you pretend you’re getting something else, all while hovering near them, waiting for them to leave that area so you can get it.”



3. “Making snap judgements about people based on their appearance.”



4. “Opening a card and pretending NOT to see cash fall out while reading the card.”



5. “Looking up words that people use because we don’t know what they mean, even though we pretend to understand when they are talking.”

6. “Telling small lies, especially to make us and others feel better.”



7. “Reading messages from the notification bar, then pretending you didn’t see the message until much later.” Or “Watching the call come through and then later saying, ‘Sorry I missed your call.’”



8. “Panic cleaning before guests come over, then apologizing for the mess.”



9. “Smelling our body odour.”



10. “Having a full conversation with your pet.”



And this one, which may be the best: “Saving dead batteries, pretending we will dispose of them properly and then getting to the point where it’s out of control and we hide them in the trash can.”