$1,000 Minute February 12th
Wayne’s World Kansas City Chiefs 63 The Dish Mercury False it’s 18 inches. D-I-A-M-E-T-E-R- Deadpool […]
- Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar are the duo from this popular SNL skit turned Movie in the 90’s?
Wayne’s World
- Who are the 2024 Superbowl Champions?
Kansas City Chiefs
- If I have 7 baskets of peaches and each basket holds 9 peaches how many peaches do I have?
63
- In the rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle”, who runs away with the spoon?
The Dish
- Which planet is closest to Earth?
Mercury
- True or False the diameter of a standard basketball hoop is 20 Inches?
False it’s 18 inches.
- Spell Diameter?
D-I-A-M-E-T-E-R-
- Which Marvel Comics Character is also known as The Merc With A Mouth?
Deadpool
- Which Canadian province is the smallest by Landmass?
Prince Edward Island
- Which type of fish was Nemo in Pixar’s Finding Nemo?
A Clownfish