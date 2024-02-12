Listen Live

$1,000 Minute February 12th

  1. Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar are the duo from this popular SNL skit turned Movie in the 90’s?

Wayne’s World

  1. Who are the 2024 Superbowl Champions?

Kansas City Chiefs

  1. If I have 7 baskets of peaches and each basket holds 9 peaches how many peaches do I have?

63

  1. In the rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle”, who runs away with the spoon?

The Dish

  1. Which planet is closest to Earth?

Mercury

  1. True or False the diameter of a standard basketball hoop is 20 Inches?

False it’s 18 inches.

  1. Spell Diameter?

D-I-A-M-E-T-E-R-

  1. Which Marvel Comics Character is also known as The Merc With A Mouth?

Deadpool

  1. Which Canadian province is the smallest by Landmass?

Prince Edward Island

  1. Which type of fish was Nemo in Pixar’s Finding Nemo?

A Clownfish

