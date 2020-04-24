$1000 Minute Friday, April 24th

1) Agave juice from the Blue Agave plant is fermented and distilled to make what type of alcohol?

(Tequila)

2) How many centimetres are there in one metre?

(100)

3) Kelly Clarkson celebrates a birthday today. In 2002 she rose to fame after winning the first season of what singing competition series?

(American Idol)

4) Which horror film character killed people in their dreams?

(Freddy Krueger)

5) A normal resting heart rate is usually somewhere between 60 to 100 bpm. What does bpm stand for?

(Beats Per Minute)

6) The Platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian devil are all animals native to which Continent?

(Australia)

7) SPELL: Cauliflower.

(C A U L I F L O W E R)

8) From Disney’s Finding Nemo, what is the name of Nemo’s dad?

(Marlin)

9) You use white knobs to draw, and shake to erase. Name the pencil free mechanical drawing toy that was first introduced 60 years ago.

(Etch A Sketch)

10) What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)