$1000 Minute Friday, April 3rd

1) What type of dog is Scooby Doo from the cartoon series, “Scooby Doo”?
(Great Dane)

 

 

 

2) In geometry, how many sides are on a heptagon?
(Seven)

 

 

 

3) When found on a beer bottle, what does the acronym I-P-A stand for?
(India Pale Ale)

 

 

 

4) Eddie Murphy turned 59 today. NAME the character he voiced in the ‘Shrek’ movies.
(Donkey) 

 

 

 

5) Which car company’ logo is 4 rings?
(Audi)

 

 

 

6) Is meringue made with egg whites OR egg yolks?
(Egg Whites)

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Meringue.
(M-E-R-I-N-G-U-E)

 

 

 

 

8) It takes Derek 25 minutes to get to work. What time will he arrive at his desk if he leaves at 8:30?
(8:55)

 

 

 

 

9)  What sport would you be playing if the score was 15 – love?
(Tennis)

 

 

 

 

10) The Backstreet Boys are Kevin, Nick, AJ, Brian and WHO else?
(Howie)

