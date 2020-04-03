$1000 Minute Friday, April 3rd

1) What type of dog is Scooby Doo from the cartoon series, “Scooby Doo”?

(Great Dane)

2) In geometry, how many sides are on a heptagon?

(Seven)

3) When found on a beer bottle, what does the acronym I-P-A stand for?

(India Pale Ale)

4) Eddie Murphy turned 59 today. NAME the character he voiced in the ‘Shrek’ movies.

(Donkey)

5) Which car company’ logo is 4 rings?

(Audi)

6) Is meringue made with egg whites OR egg yolks?

(Egg Whites)

7) SPELL: Meringue.

(M-E-R-I-N-G-U-E)

8) It takes Derek 25 minutes to get to work. What time will he arrive at his desk if he leaves at 8:30?

(8:55)

9) What sport would you be playing if the score was 15 – love?

(Tennis)

10) The Backstreet Boys are Kevin, Nick, AJ, Brian and WHO else?

(Howie)