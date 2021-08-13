$1,000 Minute Friday August 13th – 2PM

1. What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?

(Kosher)

2. What instrument do doctors use to listen to a heartbeat?

(Stethoscope)

3. What does 10 x 75 equal?

(750)

4. What sport does the Toronto Rock play?

(Lacrosse)

5. SPELL: Acrylic.

(A C R Y L I C)

6. Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’

(Lady Gaga)

7. When birds fly South for the winter, this is known as what?

(Migration)

8. How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?

(9)

9. In the 1992 Disney film Aladdin, who voiced the character of the Genie?

(Robin Williams)

10. In Ancient Egypt, they used pictures as their formal writing system, which is known as what?

(Hieroglyphs/Hieroglyphics)