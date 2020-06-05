Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, June 5th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) What is the name of the writing system used for blind people?
(Braille)

 

 

 

 

 

2) There are three basic types of rock; Igneous, sedimentary, and what is the third type?
(Metamorphic)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3) Which fruit is named after a flightless bird?
(Kiwi)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4) Which military leader is quoted as saying “I came, I saw, I conquered”?
(Julius Caesar)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5) Tim was voted “MVP” on his soccer team. What does the V stand for in MVP?
(Valuable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) Mark Wahlberg celebrates a birthday today. What movie does he star in as John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true?
(Ted/Ted 2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Hypocrisy.
(H Y P O C R I S Y)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) If you have $700 and spend half of it, how much money do you have left?
($350)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) Which blood type is known as the “universal recipient?”
(AB)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) Butter Chicken, Samosas, and Biryani are all dishes that originated from what Country?
(India)

