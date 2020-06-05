$1000 Minute Friday, June 5th

1) What is the name of the writing system used for blind people?

(Braille)

2) There are three basic types of rock; Igneous, sedimentary, and what is the third type?

(Metamorphic)

3) Which fruit is named after a flightless bird?

(Kiwi)

4) Which military leader is quoted as saying “I came, I saw, I conquered”?

(Julius Caesar)

5) Tim was voted “MVP” on his soccer team. What does the V stand for in MVP?

(Valuable)

6) Mark Wahlberg celebrates a birthday today. What movie does he star in as John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true?

(Ted/Ted 2)

7) SPELL: Hypocrisy.

(H Y P O C R I S Y)

8) If you have $700 and spend half of it, how much money do you have left?

($350)

9) Which blood type is known as the “universal recipient?”

(AB)

10) Butter Chicken, Samosas, and Biryani are all dishes that originated from what Country?

(India)