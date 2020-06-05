$1000 Minute Friday, June 5th
How did you do this morning?
1) What is the name of the writing system used for blind people?
(Braille)
2) There are three basic types of rock; Igneous, sedimentary, and what is the third type?
(Metamorphic)
3) Which fruit is named after a flightless bird?
(Kiwi)
4) Which military leader is quoted as saying “I came, I saw, I conquered”?
(Julius Caesar)
5) Tim was voted “MVP” on his soccer team. What does the V stand for in MVP?
(Valuable)
6) Mark Wahlberg celebrates a birthday today. What movie does he star in as John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true?
(Ted/Ted 2)
7) SPELL: Hypocrisy.
(H Y P O C R I S Y)
8) If you have $700 and spend half of it, how much money do you have left?
($350)
9) Which blood type is known as the “universal recipient?”
(AB)
10) Butter Chicken, Samosas, and Biryani are all dishes that originated from what Country?
(India)