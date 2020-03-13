$1000 Minute Friday, March 13th

In the acronym AKA, what does the K stand for?

(Known)

2. This former NSYNC member sat down with Ellen yesterday and discussed plans for his upcoming “trolls” tour, what is his name?

(Justin Timberlake)

3. SPELL: Buoyancy.

(B U O Y A N C Y)

4. What would 3PM be called on a 24-hour clock?

(1500)

5. Which city in Saskatchewan is further North, Regina or Saskatoon?

(Saskatoon)

6. Name the theoretical physicist, known for his theory of relativity, that would be celebrating a birthday today.

(Albert Einstein)

7. Name the American artist famous for his ‘Campbells Soup Can’ artwork.

(Andy Warhol)

8. What is a perfect score in a bowling game?

(300)

9. What is the name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?

(Jiminy/Jiminy Cricket)

10. What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?

(Kosher)