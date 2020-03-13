$1000 Minute Friday, March 13th
How did you do this morning?
- In the acronym AKA, what does the K stand for?
(Known)
2. This former NSYNC member sat down with Ellen yesterday and discussed plans for his upcoming “trolls” tour, what is his name?
(Justin Timberlake)
3. SPELL: Buoyancy.
(B U O Y A N C Y)
4. What would 3PM be called on a 24-hour clock?
(1500)
5. Which city in Saskatchewan is further North, Regina or Saskatoon?
(Saskatoon)
6. Name the theoretical physicist, known for his theory of relativity, that would be celebrating a birthday today.
(Albert Einstein)
7. Name the American artist famous for his ‘Campbells Soup Can’ artwork.
(Andy Warhol)
8. What is a perfect score in a bowling game?
(300)
9. What is the name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?
(Jiminy/Jiminy Cricket)
10. What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?
(Kosher)