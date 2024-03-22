$1000 Minute: Friday, March 22nd
How did you do this morning?
- Last week Justin Timberlake released a new album called “Everything I Thought I Was”. What Boy Band was he in?
N*Sync
- When referring to hockey positions, what does LW stand for?
Left Wing/Winger
- In the nursery rhyme “5 Little Monkeys” what did the doctor say?
No more monkeys jumping on the bed.
- What was the name of the Villian in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast?
Gaston
- If you had one of each current Canadian Bank Note in regular circulation, how much money would you have?
$185 (100+50+20+10+5 =$185)
- What is the name of Barrie’s Beach located on Lakeshore?
Centennial Beach
- In Checkers, what is it called when a player’s piece moves into the king’s row?
Being Kinged or Crowned
- In what directions does Hwy 400 Run North/South or East/West?
North/South
- Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
Sponge Bob Square Pants
- Today s March 22nd, what astrological season are we in?
Aries (March 21 – April 19)