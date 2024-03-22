Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, March 22nd

How did you do this morning?

  1. Last week Justin Timberlake released a new album called “Everything I Thought I Was”. What Boy Band was he in?

N*Sync 

  1. When referring to hockey positions, what does LW stand for?

Left Wing/Winger

  1. In the nursery rhyme “5 Little Monkeys” what did the doctor say?

No more monkeys jumping on the bed.

  1. What was the name of the Villian in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast?

Gaston

  1. If you had one of each current Canadian Bank Note in regular circulation, how much money would you have?

$185 (100+50+20+10+5 =$185)

  1. What is the name of  Barrie’s Beach located on Lakeshore?

Centennial Beach

  1. In Checkers, what is it called when a player’s piece moves into the king’s row?

Being Kinged or Crowned

  1. In what directions does Hwy 400 Run North/South or East/West?

North/South

  1. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Sponge Bob Square Pants

  1. Today s March 22nd, what astrological season are we in?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

