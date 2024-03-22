$1000 Minute: Friday, March 22nd

Last week Justin Timberlake released a new album called “Everything I Thought I Was”. What Boy Band was he in?

N*Sync

When referring to hockey positions, what does LW stand for?

Left Wing/Winger

In the nursery rhyme “5 Little Monkeys” what did the doctor say?

No more monkeys jumping on the bed.

What was the name of the Villian in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast?

Gaston

If you had one of each current Canadian Bank Note in regular circulation, how much money would you have?

$185 (100+50+20+10+5 =$185)

What is the name of Barrie’s Beach located on Lakeshore?

Centennial Beach

In Checkers, what is it called when a player’s piece moves into the king’s row?

Being Kinged or Crowned

In what directions does Hwy 400 Run North/South or East/West?

North/South

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Sponge Bob Square Pants

Today s March 22nd, what astrological season are we in?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)