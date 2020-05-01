$1000 Minute Friday, May 1st

1) 12 noon is AM or PM?

(PM)

2) What is the X-Men character Wolverine’s real name?

(Logan)

3) In medical emergencies, what is the abbreviation for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?

(CPR)

4) SPELL: Denomination.

(D E N O M I N A T I O N)

5) William Nylander celebrates a birthday today. Which professional sports team does he play for?

(Toronto Maple Leafs)

6) Yellowknife is the Capital of which Canadian Territory?

(Northwest Territories)

7) In the 1992 Disney film Aladdin, who voiced the character of the Genie?

(Robin Williams)

8) What do the companies Goodyear and Bridgestone make?

(Tires)

9) If you paid the cashier with two 20-dollar bills for a $28.50 purchase, how much change would you get back?

($11.50)

10) What month are we currently in?

(May)