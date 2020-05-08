$1000 Minute, Friday May 8th

1) How many valves are there in the human heart?

(4)

2) Gelato is the Italian word for what?

(Ice Cream)

3) If you were born today, which zodiac sign would you be?

(Taurus)

4) If you saved $1,000 once a month for three years, how much money would you have saved?

($36,000)

5) What is the name given for a board of food often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts?

(Charcuterie Board)

6) In regards to longitude and latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance north or south of the equator?

(Latitude)

7) If listed alphabetically, which month of the year would come first?

(April)

8) SPELL: Vinaigrette.

(V I N A I G R E T T E)

9) By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known as?

(Pharaohs)

10) Who put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

(No one!)