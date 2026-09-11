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$1000 Minute: Friday, September 11th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 11, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What device provides Wi-Fi by directing your internet connection to multiple devices?
    Router 


  2. "You're gonna need a bigger boat" is a popular line from which movie?
    Jaws


  3. True or False the length of a football field in the CFL is 100 yards?
    False. A CFL field is 110 yards long, not 100 yards.


  4. We all know James Bond as a fictional super spy, but which agency did he work for?
    MI6


  5. What large metal percussion instrument might you hear struck at the start of a martial arts ceremony?
    Gong


  6. In a manual transmission, which pedal must you press before changing gears?
    Clutch 


  7. What savoury pie is traditionally filled with chicken, vegetables and gravy?
    Chicken pot pie


  8. Tom Saywer and Hucklyberry Finn are just some of the loveable characters created by which American author?
    Mark Twain 


  9. What is the name for a prolonged period of unusually low rainfall?
    Drought


  10. In the cartoon Tom and Jerry, which character is the mouse?
    Jerry 
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