$1000 Minute: Friday, September 11th
Published September 11, 2026
By Charlie
- What device provides Wi-Fi by directing your internet connection to multiple devices?
Router
- "You're gonna need a bigger boat" is a popular line from which movie?
Jaws
- True or False the length of a football field in the CFL is 100 yards?
False. A CFL field is 110 yards long, not 100 yards.
- We all know James Bond as a fictional super spy, but which agency did he work for?
MI6
- What large metal percussion instrument might you hear struck at the start of a martial arts ceremony?
Gong
- In a manual transmission, which pedal must you press before changing gears?
Clutch
- What savoury pie is traditionally filled with chicken, vegetables and gravy?
Chicken pot pie
- Tom Saywer and Hucklyberry Finn are just some of the loveable characters created by which American author?
Mark Twain
- What is the name for a prolonged period of unusually low rainfall?
Drought
- In the cartoon Tom and Jerry, which character is the mouse?
Jerry
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