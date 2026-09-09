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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 9, 2026
By Charlie
  1. According to the saying, "are a girl's best friend"
    Diamonds


  2. Which pop superstar recently dropped their last name and is now joining the likes of Cher, Madonna and Beyoncé by going by just one name?
    Miley Cyrus (Miley)


  3. Which animal is famous for having a laugh like call?
    Hyena


  4. What is the process called when water vapour turns back into liquid?
    Condensation 

  5. Which nut is actually the seed of a fruit?
    Cashew (from The Cashew Apple)


  6. What colour jersey is worn by the overall leader of the Tour de France?
    Yellow


  7. In The Wizard of Oz, what famous phrase does Dorothy repeat while clicking her ruby slippers together to get back home?
    "There's No Place Like Home" 

  8. In which Canadian territory is the city of Whitehorse located?
    Yukon


  9. When  spelling out the months of the year, which is the shortest?
    May 


  10. What canned meat could you be "awarded" when playing Kool or Not Kool?
    SPAM
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