$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 9th
Published September 9, 2026
By Charlie
- According to the saying, "are a girl's best friend"
Diamonds
- Which pop superstar recently dropped their last name and is now joining the likes of Cher, Madonna and Beyoncé by going by just one name?
Miley Cyrus (Miley)
- Which animal is famous for having a laugh like call?
Hyena
- What is the process called when water vapour turns back into liquid?
Condensation
- Which nut is actually the seed of a fruit?
Cashew (from The Cashew Apple)
- What colour jersey is worn by the overall leader of the Tour de France?
Yellow
- In The Wizard of Oz, what famous phrase does Dorothy repeat while clicking her ruby slippers together to get back home?
"There's No Place Like Home"
- In which Canadian territory is the city of Whitehorse located?
Yukon
- When spelling out the months of the year, which is the shortest?
May
- What canned meat could you be "awarded" when playing Kool or Not Kool?
SPAM
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