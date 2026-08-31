$1000 Minute: Monday, August 31st

1) What is 10x10 -11?

89





2) The Blue Jays hosted what team from Seattle on the weekend?

The Mariners





3) Many people believe that the foot of this animal can bring you good luck?

A Rabbit





4) What fizzy candy creates a popping sensation in your mouth?

Pop Rocks





5) What holiday will Canadians observe this year on October 12th?

Thanksgiving





6) Both Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino played members of the Corleone family in this Mobster movie trilogy?

The Godfather





7) In many cultures, what creature is traditionally believed to turn people to stone with its gaze?

Medusa





8) How many inches is 3 and a half subs from Subways?

42”







9) What are the foot supports called that a horseback rider places their feet in?

Stirrups







10) What do you call a person who professionally makes beer?

A brewer