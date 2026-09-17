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$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 17th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 17, 2026
By Charlie
  1. In Rock Paper Scissors, what beats Rock?
    Paper


  2. What was Mr. Rogers' first name?
    Fred


  3. According to the old saying doing this right after eating would cause a cramp?
    Swimming


  4. Which NFL team is hosting the Detroit Lions in their first-ever game at the brand-new Highmark Stadium tonight?
    The Buffalo Bills


  5. Gwen Stefanie is the lead singer for which band?
    No Doubt

  6. What Musical Instrument is also known a the Squeeze box?
    Accordion


  7. What was the name of the Magic Dragon in Peter, Paul and Mary Sofolk song? 
    Puff


  8. In Red Light, Green Light, what are players supposed to do when “Red Light” is called?Stop 

  9. How many inches are in 5 feet?
    60


  10. What Canadian treat gets its name from the shape of the animal associated with Canada?
    Beaver Tail 
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