$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 17th
Published September 17, 2026
By Charlie
- In Rock Paper Scissors, what beats Rock?
Paper
- What was Mr. Rogers' first name?
Fred
- According to the old saying doing this right after eating would cause a cramp?
Swimming
- Which NFL team is hosting the Detroit Lions in their first-ever game at the brand-new Highmark Stadium tonight?
The Buffalo Bills
- Gwen Stefanie is the lead singer for which band?
No Doubt
- What Musical Instrument is also known a the Squeeze box?
Accordion
- What was the name of the Magic Dragon in Peter, Paul and Mary Sofolk song?
Puff
- In Red Light, Green Light, what are players supposed to do when “Red Light” is called?Stop
- How many inches are in 5 feet?
60
- What Canadian treat gets its name from the shape of the animal associated with Canada?
Beaver Tail
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