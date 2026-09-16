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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 16th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 16, 2026
By Charlie
  1. He is the leader of the Decepticons in the Transformers universe?
    Megatron


  2. What candy is famous for the phrase “How many licks does it take to get to the centre”?Tootsie Pop 


  3. Who percentage of fat is Whole Milk?
    3.25%


  4. Which province is Canada's most easterly province?
    Newfoundland and Labrador


  5. What luxury car brand uses a three-pointed star as its logo?
    Mercedes Benz 


  6. What company created the PlayStation?
    Sony 


  7. How many innings  are there in a normal MLB Game?
    9


  8. Which SNL cast member famously played Matt Foley, the motivational speaker who lived in a van down by the river?
    Chris Farley


  9. What is a word that has the opposite meaning of another word called?
    Antonym


  10. What is a baby pig called?
    Piglet 
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