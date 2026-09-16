$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 16th
Published September 16, 2026
By Charlie
- He is the leader of the Decepticons in the Transformers universe?
Megatron
- What candy is famous for the phrase “How many licks does it take to get to the centre”?Tootsie Pop
- Who percentage of fat is Whole Milk?
3.25%
- Which province is Canada's most easterly province?
Newfoundland and Labrador
- What luxury car brand uses a three-pointed star as its logo?
Mercedes Benz
- What company created the PlayStation?
Sony
- How many innings are there in a normal MLB Game?
9
- Which SNL cast member famously played Matt Foley, the motivational speaker who lived in a van down by the river?
Chris Farley
- What is a word that has the opposite meaning of another word called?
Antonym
- What is a baby pig called?
Piglet
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