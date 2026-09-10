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$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 10th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 10, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Yesterday, the Blue Jays played a team currently calling West Sacramento home that will move to Las Vegas in 2028. What team was it?
    Athletics (A’s)

  2. What popular pasta shape means “butterflies” in Italian?
    Farfalle (bowties) 


  3. What instrument does a musician play by striking wooden or metal bars with mallets?
    Xylophone


  4. Which former mayor of Cincinnati went on to host one of television’s most outrageous daytime talk shows?
    Jerry Springer

  5. Skuttle, Flounder and Sebastian were friends of which Disney Princess?
    Areil (from the Little Mermaid) 


  6. What was the name of the protagonist and elf-like hero in the Legend of Zelda video game series?Link


  7. How many days are in a Fortnite?
    14


  8. Chappell Roan put which Canadian province in the spotlight with her song “The Subway”?Saskatchewan 


  9. What imaginary line at 0° longitude divides the Earth into the Eastern and Western Hemispheres?The Prime Meridan 


  10. Which TV show made the phrase “Winter is coming” famous?
    The Game of Thrones 
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