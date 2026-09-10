$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 10th
Published September 10, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday, the Blue Jays played a team currently calling West Sacramento home that will move to Las Vegas in 2028. What team was it?
Athletics (A’s)
- What popular pasta shape means “butterflies” in Italian?
Farfalle (bowties)
- What instrument does a musician play by striking wooden or metal bars with mallets?
Xylophone
- Which former mayor of Cincinnati went on to host one of television’s most outrageous daytime talk shows?
Jerry Springer
- Skuttle, Flounder and Sebastian were friends of which Disney Princess?
Areil (from the Little Mermaid)
- What was the name of the protagonist and elf-like hero in the Legend of Zelda video game series?Link
- How many days are in a Fortnite?
14
- Chappell Roan put which Canadian province in the spotlight with her song “The Subway”?Saskatchewan
- What imaginary line at 0° longitude divides the Earth into the Eastern and Western Hemispheres?The Prime Meridan
- Which TV show made the phrase “Winter is coming” famous?
The Game of Thrones
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