$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 1st
Published September 1, 2026
By Charlie
- The Nautilus and Navigator are luxury vehicles manufactured by which car company?
Lincoln
- What was the name of King Athur's famous sword he pulled from the Stone?
Excalibur
- What Australian animal has a bill like a duck, a tail like a beaver, and feet like an otter?
Platypus
- People who suffer from celiac disease have a sever immune intolerance to what?
Gluten
- Begonias, Cosmos and Sweet Peas are all types of what?
Flowers
- What famous London landmark is home to the British monarch's official residence?
Buckingham Palace
- What is the name of the championship trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner?
Vince Lombardi Trophy
- In the Province of Ontario how much is the deposit on a Beer Can?
10 Cents
- What is the name of the Bar Homer Simpson visits frequently in the Simpsons?
Moe's Tavern
- What do we call a rock from space that survives its journey through Earth's atmosphere and lands on Earth?Meteorite
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Jonas Brothers THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN
The Jonas Brothers are taking it everywhere, all over again.
RBC Ampitheatre September 28
RBC Ampitheatre October 1
Music Marathon
Come any time between 10 AM and 4 PM on Saturday, October 3rd, find a comfy seat, and...
Midhurst United Church October 3
Advertisement
Advertisement