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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 1st

$1,000 Minute
Published September 1, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Nautilus and Navigator are luxury vehicles manufactured by which car company?
    Lincoln

  2. What was the name of King Athur's famous sword he pulled from the Stone?
    Excalibur 


  3. What Australian animal has a bill like a duck, a tail like a beaver, and feet like an otter?
    Platypus 


  4. People who suffer from celiac disease have a sever immune intolerance to what? 
    Gluten


  5. Begonias, Cosmos and Sweet Peas are all types of what?
    Flowers


  6. What famous London landmark is home to the British monarch's official residence?
    Buckingham Palace 

  7. What is the name of the championship trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner?
    Vince Lombardi Trophy 


  8. In the Province of Ontario how much is the deposit on a Beer Can? 
    10 Cents 


  9. What is the name of the Bar Homer Simpson visits frequently in the Simpsons?
    Moe's Tavern 


  1. What do we call a rock from space that survives its journey through Earth's atmosphere and lands on Earth?Meteorite 
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