Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, September 18th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 18, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which daytime soap opera started with the opening line "Like Sands through the Hour Glass..." 
    Days of Our Lives


  2. What do you call a single sheet of lined paper, commonly used in school binders?
    Loose Leaf Paper 


  3. What name is given to a Canadian 2 dollar coin?
    Toonie 


  4. Which actor played the title character in Edward Scissorhands?
    Johnny Depp

  5. Who wrote A Christmas Carol?
    Charles Dickens 


  6. Which fast-food chain was founded by Dave Thomas?
    Wendy's


  7. The Barrie Colts are hosting which team from Sudbury tomorrow night for their home opener?
    The Wolves (Sudbury wolves) 

  1. How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics ?
    3 (1976 Montreal Summer, Winter 1988 Calgary and Winter 2010 Vancouver) 

  2. Who is the lead singer of Aerosmith?
    Steven Tyler

  3. What type of blood cells help fight infections?
    White Blood Cells 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close