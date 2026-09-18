$1000 Minute: Friday, September 18th
Published September 18, 2026
By Charlie
- Which daytime soap opera started with the opening line "Like Sands through the Hour Glass..."
Days of Our Lives
- What do you call a single sheet of lined paper, commonly used in school binders?
Loose Leaf Paper
- What name is given to a Canadian 2 dollar coin?
Toonie
- Which actor played the title character in Edward Scissorhands?
Johnny Depp
- Who wrote A Christmas Carol?
Charles Dickens
- Which fast-food chain was founded by Dave Thomas?
Wendy's
- The Barrie Colts are hosting which team from Sudbury tomorrow night for their home opener?
The Wolves (Sudbury wolves)
- How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics ?
3 (1976 Montreal Summer, Winter 1988 Calgary and Winter 2010 Vancouver)
- Who is the lead singer of Aerosmith?
Steven Tyler
- What type of blood cells help fight infections?
White Blood Cells
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