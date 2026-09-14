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The $1000 Minute: Monday, September 14th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 14, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which Canadian medical invention is featured on the Canadian $100 bill?
    Insulin 

  2. Who is the main antagonist in the Halloween Horror movie franchise?
    Micheal Myers 

  3. What County Road number does Dunlop Street become when leaving Barrie’s city limits?
    County Road 90

  4. On Saturday Night The Barrie Colts hosted this team from Kitchner for their last game of the pre season? 
    The Rangers

  5. What toy became famous for its ability to answer questions with responses like “It is certain” and “Ask again later”?
    Magic 8 Ball


  6. Masrshal Mathers is the real name of which famous Rapper?
    Eminem (Slim Shady) 

  7. What type of Saw would you use to cut metal?
    Hack Saw 


  8. Who was the first winner of American Idol?
    Kelly Clarkson 


  9. What day of the week does Halloween fall on this year? 
    Saturday 


  10. How many degrees do the three interior angles of a triangle add up to?
    180 
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