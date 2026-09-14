The $1000 Minute: Monday, September 14th
Published September 14, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Canadian medical invention is featured on the Canadian $100 bill?
Insulin
- Who is the main antagonist in the Halloween Horror movie franchise?
Micheal Myers
- What County Road number does Dunlop Street become when leaving Barrie’s city limits?
County Road 90
- On Saturday Night The Barrie Colts hosted this team from Kitchner for their last game of the pre season?
The Rangers
- What toy became famous for its ability to answer questions with responses like “It is certain” and “Ask again later”?
Magic 8 Ball
- Masrshal Mathers is the real name of which famous Rapper?
Eminem (Slim Shady)
- What type of Saw would you use to cut metal?
Hack Saw
- Who was the first winner of American Idol?
Kelly Clarkson
- What day of the week does Halloween fall on this year?
Saturday
- How many degrees do the three interior angles of a triangle add up to?
180
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