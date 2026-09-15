$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 15th
Published September 15, 2026
By Charlie
- Sanrda Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in what movie playing now in theatres?
Practical Magic 2
- In pickleball, what is the name of the soft shot that lands in the opponent's non-volley zone?
A Dink
- In traditional weddings, having an item of what colour is believed to bring good luck?
Blue
- Last night Patrick Mahommes and his Kansa City Chiefs played this Team from Denver?
The Broncos
- What popular sandwich condiment is made from eggs?
Mayonnaise
- What Makeup product is used to create a line around the eyes?
Eyeliner
- What name is given to a single eyeglass lens?
Monocle
- How many millimetres are in 100 centimetres?
1000 Millimetres
- How many cards are in each suit in a deck of Cards?
13
- What does it mean to endorse a cheque?
Signing the back of it
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