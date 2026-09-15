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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 15th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 15, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Sanrda Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in what movie playing now in theatres?
    Practical Magic 2


  2. In pickleball, what is the name of the soft shot that lands in the opponent's non-volley zone?
    A Dink 

  3. In traditional weddings, having an item of what colour is believed to bring good luck?
    Blue


  4. Last night Patrick Mahommes and his Kansa City Chiefs played this Team from Denver?
    The Broncos 


  5. What popular sandwich condiment is made from eggs?
    Mayonnaise 


  6. What Makeup product is used to create a line around the eyes?
    Eyeliner


  7. What name is given to a single eyeglass lens?
    Monocle


  8. How many millimetres are in 100 centimetres?
    1000 Millimetres 



  9. How many cards are in each suit in a deck of Cards?
    13


  1. What does it mean to endorse a cheque?
    Signing the back of it 

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