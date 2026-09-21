$1000 Minute: Monday, September 21st
Published September 21, 2026
By Charlie
- Name one of the Kellog's Rice Krispies Mascots?
Snap, Crackle or Pop
- In the Back To the Future movies what car did Doc turn into a time Machine?
A Delorean
- Foie gras is traditionally made from the liver of which animal?
Duck (will also accept goose)
- What is the name of the spacecraft that carried Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the Moon?
Apollo 11
- When scoring in tennis, what comes after 30?
40
- Which flower is traditionally associated with love and romance?
Rose
- What popular video game had players rotate falling blocks to complete and clear lines?Tetris
- What is the 15th letter of the alphabet?
O
- If you're facing north, what direction is on your right?
East
- How many rolls of quatres would you need to have $40?
4 (a roll of quatres is 40 $10)
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