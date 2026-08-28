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$1000 Minute: Friday, August 28th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 28, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What long standing annual event dating back to 1853 kicked off yesterday at the Essa Agri plex?The Barrie Fair 

  2. What talking teddy bear became a hugely popular children’s toy in the 1980s?
    Teddy Ruxpin

  3. What two steps are used to finish drywall seams and screw holes?
    Tapping and Mudding 

  4. Name a Vegetable other the lettuce that comes on a McDonalds Big mac?
    Onions or Pickles


  5. What type of dessert is a Torte?
    A Cake


  6. Sarsaparilla (sa·spr·i-luh) is a beverage and is often compared to what popular soft drink flavour?Root beer 


  7. President Donald Trump signed an order yesterday to change the name of which Great Lake to Lake America? 
    Lake Ontario 


  8. What product is applied to eye lashes to make them appear fuller and long?
    Mascara


  9. What tree do acorns fall from?
    Oak Tree


  10. What is the study of plants called?
    Botany 
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