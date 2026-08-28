$1000 Minute: Friday, August 28th
Published August 28, 2026
By Charlie
- What long standing annual event dating back to 1853 kicked off yesterday at the Essa Agri plex?The Barrie Fair
- What talking teddy bear became a hugely popular children’s toy in the 1980s?
Teddy Ruxpin
- What two steps are used to finish drywall seams and screw holes?
Tapping and Mudding
- Name a Vegetable other the lettuce that comes on a McDonalds Big mac?
Onions or Pickles
- What type of dessert is a Torte?
A Cake
- Sarsaparilla (sa·spr·i-luh) is a beverage and is often compared to what popular soft drink flavour?Root beer
- President Donald Trump signed an order yesterday to change the name of which Great Lake to Lake America?
Lake Ontario
- What product is applied to eye lashes to make them appear fuller and long?
Mascara
- What tree do acorns fall from?
Oak Tree
- What is the study of plants called?
Botany
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