$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 22
Published September 22, 2026
By Charlie
- Sharon, Lois and Bram were children's performers who also had a TV show in the 80's. What was it called?
The Elephant Show
- What sport would you be playing if you were trying to score a “try”?
Rugby
- What cocktail combines tequila, grapefruit soda and lime?
Paloma
- What KoolFM Artists had the 1980s hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”?
Cyndi Lauper
- What fast-food chain is famous for serving square hamburger patties?
Wendy's
- What is the rarest of the eight major blood types?
AB Negative
- What is a group of lions called?
A Pride
- What company created the Xbox?
Microsoft
- What is the longest river in the world?
The Nile
- If you order 4 large pizza each contained 12 slices, how many slices do you have in total?
48
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