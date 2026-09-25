The $1000 Minute: Friday, September 25th
Published September 25, 2026
By Charlie
- How many times does the letter S show up in the word Mississippi?
4
- Which Car company makes the following vehicles; Altima, Sentra, and Frontier?
Nissan
- What vegetable is traditionally used in a Waldorf salad along with apples and walnuts?
Celery
- What is the Name of Google's Doorbell Camera?
Google Nest
- How many provinces make up Canada's Prairies?
3 Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba
- What colour is the Canadian $5 banknote primarily?
Blue
- How many minutes is a standard professional basketball game?
48
- This Kool FM Artist dropped a new single titled Patient Zero over night. Who was it?
Taylor Swift
- How many minutes is a traditional 9-5 work day?
480
- What is believed to be at the end of a rainbow?
Pot of Gold
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