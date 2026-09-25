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The $1000 Minute: Friday, September 25th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 25, 2026
By Charlie
  1. How many times does the letter S show up in the word Mississippi?
    4

  2. Which Car company makes the following vehicles; Altima, Sentra, and Frontier?
    Nissan


  3. What vegetable is traditionally used in a Waldorf salad along with apples and walnuts?
    Celery 

  4. What is the Name of Google's Doorbell Camera?
    Google Nest


  5. How many provinces make up Canada's Prairies? 
    3 Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba

  6. What colour is the Canadian $5 banknote primarily?
    Blue

  7. How many minutes is a standard professional basketball game?
    48 

  8. This Kool FM Artist dropped a new single titled Patient Zero over night. Who was it?
    Taylor Swift 

  9. How many minutes is a traditional 9-5 work day?
    480

  10. What is believed to be at the end of a rainbow?
    Pot of Gold 
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