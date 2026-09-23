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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published September 23, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Batman Fights crime in what City?
    Gotham

  2. What is the Capitol city of New Brunswick?
    Fredericton

  3. What organ filters waste from the blood and produces urine?
    The Kidney 

  4. How many minutes is a standard minor penalty in hockey?
    2

  5. Who is traditionally credited with reaching the Americas in 1492?
    Christopher Columbus 

  6. ON a standard piano, are there more white keys or black keys?
    White (52 vs 36 black ) 88 total 


  7. Which  Car brand manufactures and sells the Silverado?
    Chevrolet 

  8. What is the name of the fictional world where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit take place?
    Middle Earth


  9. If you had 4 dollars in nickels, how many coins would you have?
    80


  10. In what month do Americans observe Thanksgiving?
    November 


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