$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 23rd
Published September 23, 2026
By Charlie
- Batman Fights crime in what City?
Gotham
- What is the Capitol city of New Brunswick?
Fredericton
- What organ filters waste from the blood and produces urine?
The Kidney
- How many minutes is a standard minor penalty in hockey?
2
- Who is traditionally credited with reaching the Americas in 1492?
Christopher Columbus
- ON a standard piano, are there more white keys or black keys?
White (52 vs 36 black ) 88 total
- Which Car brand manufactures and sells the Silverado?
Chevrolet
- What is the name of the fictional world where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit take place?
Middle Earth
- If you had 4 dollars in nickels, how many coins would you have?
80
- In what month do Americans observe Thanksgiving?
November
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