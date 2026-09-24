$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 24th
Published September 24, 2026
By Charlie
- Last Night the Toronto Maple Leafs played against which team from our nations Capital?The Ottawa Senators?
- We’re currently in the astrological season of Virgo. What symbol is used to represent the Virgo zodiac sign?
A Maiden/or a young woman
- What Sitcom Did Tom Hank Star on from 1980- 82?
Bosom Buddies
- Which beef cut is famous for its marbling and rich flavour and is often served as a steak?
Ribeye
- Popeye’s famous girlfriend has a name that sounds like a common kitchen staple. What is it?
Olive Oyl
- In Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, what did Alice eat that made her grow larger?
A Piece of Cake
- What is the Capitol of Prince Edward Island?
Charlottetown
- What name is given to the athletic foot ware with spike on the bottom?
Cleats
- What object is commonly said to bring seven years of bad luck if you break it?
A Mirror
- What is 24 divided by 6 plus 13?
17
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