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$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 24th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 24, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Last Night the Toronto Maple Leafs played against which team from our nations Capital?The Ottawa Senators?


  2. We’re currently in the astrological season of Virgo. What symbol is used to represent the Virgo zodiac sign?
    A Maiden/or a young woman


  3. What Sitcom Did Tom Hank Star on from 1980- 82?
    Bosom Buddies


  4. Which beef cut is famous for its marbling and rich flavour and is often served as a steak?
    Ribeye 


  5. Popeye’s famous girlfriend has a name that sounds like a common kitchen staple. What is it?
    Olive Oyl 


  6. In Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, what did Alice eat that made her grow larger?
    A Piece of Cake


  7. What is the Capitol of Prince Edward Island?
    Charlottetown 


  8. What name is given to the athletic  foot ware with spike on the bottom?
    Cleats


  9. What object is commonly said to bring seven years of bad luck if you break it?
    A Mirror


  10. What is 24 divided by 6 plus 13?
    17
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