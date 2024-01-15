Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 15th

How would you have done today?

By Uncategorized
  1. What is the name of the fictional corporation in Looney Toons that manufactures outlandish products that usually failed, when Wile E Coyote tries to catch the Road Runner?

Answer: ACME

  1. The NFL playoffs kicked off this past weekend. What does NFL stand for?

Answer: National Football League

  1. If you’re driving South on the 400 what is the first Barrie Exit?

Answer: Duckworth

  1. What is the name of the giant Lumberjack and Folk hero who is accompanied by Babe the big blue Ox?

Answer: Paul Bunyan

  1. True or False there are 367 days in a Leap Year?

Answer: False there is 366 (365 +1)

  1. Amy baked 12 oatmeal cookies, 9 chocolate cookies, and 6 sugar cookies. How many cookies were there?

Answer: 27

  1. Spell the word STOP backwards?

Answer: P-O-T-S

  1. Prior to 2006, we used to consider this dwarf planet as the 9th planet in our solar system?

Answer: Pluto

  1. Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle wares a Blue Mask?

Answer: Leonardo

  1. Wonka is a movie starring Timothee Chalamet, and prequel to this popular children’s book?

Answer: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Friday, January 12th

$1000 MINUTE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 10th!