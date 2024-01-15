$1,000 Minute January 15th
How would you have done today?
- What is the name of the fictional corporation in Looney Toons that manufactures outlandish products that usually failed, when Wile E Coyote tries to catch the Road Runner?
Answer: ACME
- The NFL playoffs kicked off this past weekend. What does NFL stand for?
Answer: National Football League
- If you’re driving South on the 400 what is the first Barrie Exit?
Answer: Duckworth
- What is the name of the giant Lumberjack and Folk hero who is accompanied by Babe the big blue Ox?
Answer: Paul Bunyan
- True or False there are 367 days in a Leap Year?
Answer: False there is 366 (365 +1)
- Amy baked 12 oatmeal cookies, 9 chocolate cookies, and 6 sugar cookies. How many cookies were there?
Answer: 27
- Spell the word STOP backwards?
Answer: P-O-T-S
- Prior to 2006, we used to consider this dwarf planet as the 9th planet in our solar system?
Answer: Pluto
- Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle wares a Blue Mask?
Answer: Leonardo
- Wonka is a movie starring Timothee Chalamet, and prequel to this popular children’s book?
Answer: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory