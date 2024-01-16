Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 16th, 2024

How many can you get?

By Uncategorized
  1. Champagne and Orange juice mixed make what breakfast cocktail?

Answer: Mimosa

  1. True or False the Buffalo Bills won their Wildcard against against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday to advance in the Playoffs?

Answer: (True)

  1. Iron Man is the superhero persona of who?

Answer: Tony Stark (Would accept Anthony Stark)

  1. Which of the 5 great lakes is the largest?

Answer: Superior

  1. What is the name of Tim Horton’s Little Round Donut?

Answer: Timbit

  1. Spell Asparagus

Answer: A-S-P-A-R-A-G-U-S

  1. What is the name of the Van that the team drives in Scooby Doo?

Answer: The Mystery Machine

  1. Rob is having his 4 friends over to watch the hockey game. Each person will have 3 pieces of pizza. If Large Pizzas have 15 slices, how many pizzas will Rob need to order?

Answer: 1

  1. Leonardo Da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, but at which museum is it on display in?

Answer: The Louvre

  1. What are the bones in your spine called?

Answer: Vertebrae

Related posts

$1,000 Minute January 15th

$1000 Minute: Friday, January 12th

$1000 MINUTE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH