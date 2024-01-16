$1,000 Minute January 16th, 2024
How many can you get?
- Champagne and Orange juice mixed make what breakfast cocktail?
Answer: Mimosa
- True or False the Buffalo Bills won their Wildcard against against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday to advance in the Playoffs?
Answer: (True)
- Iron Man is the superhero persona of who?
Answer: Tony Stark (Would accept Anthony Stark)
- Which of the 5 great lakes is the largest?
Answer: Superior
- What is the name of Tim Horton’s Little Round Donut?
Answer: Timbit
- Spell Asparagus
Answer: A-S-P-A-R-A-G-U-S
- What is the name of the Van that the team drives in Scooby Doo?
Answer: The Mystery Machine
- Rob is having his 4 friends over to watch the hockey game. Each person will have 3 pieces of pizza. If Large Pizzas have 15 slices, how many pizzas will Rob need to order?
Answer: 1
- Leonardo Da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, but at which museum is it on display in?
Answer: The Louvre
- What are the bones in your spine called?
Answer: Vertebrae