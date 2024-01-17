$1,000 Minute January 17th, 2024
- This dessert is a meringue-based sandwich cookie made with almond flour, egg whites, sugar, and food coloring?
Answer: A macaron
- If someone bowls a turkey, what did they just accomplish?
Answer: Bowled 3 Strikes in a Row
- Queen Elizabeth II is currently on the Canadian Twenty-dollar Bill, but it also features a memorial honoring Canda’s war efforts in this historic Battle?
Answer: The Battle of Vimy Ridge
- When referring to Sun Light what does UV stand for?
Answer: Ultraviolet
- This popular animatronic children’s toy in the form of a talking Bear took the world by storm in the 1980’s?
Answer: Teddy Ruxbin
- Name the capital of New Brunswick.
Answer: Fredericton
- Who was Canada’s Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau?
Answer: Stephen Harper
- Spell Conservative
Answer: C-O-N-S-E-R-V-A-T-I-V-E
- The Montreal Alouettes are the current Grey Cup Champions, what sports League are they in?
Answer: CFL (Canadian Football League)
- If you were to add every current Canadian Coin currency, how much money would you have?
Answer: ($3.40 = Loonie, + Tonnie + Quarter + Dime + Nickel