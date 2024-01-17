Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 17th, 2024

  1. This dessert is a meringue-based sandwich cookie made with almond flour, egg whites, sugar, and food coloring?

Answer: A macaron

  1. If someone bowls a turkey, what did they just accomplish?

Answer: Bowled 3 Strikes in a Row

  1. Queen Elizabeth II is currently on the Canadian Twenty-dollar Bill, but it also features a memorial honoring Canda’s war efforts in this historic Battle?

Answer: The Battle of Vimy Ridge

  1. When referring to Sun Light what does UV stand for?

Answer: Ultraviolet

  1. This popular animatronic children’s toy in the form of a talking Bear took the world by storm in the 1980’s?

Answer: Teddy Ruxbin

  1. Name the capital of New Brunswick.

Answer: Fredericton

  1. Who was Canada’s Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau?

Answer: Stephen Harper

  1. Spell Conservative

Answer: C-O-N-S-E-R-V-A-T-I-V-E

  1. The Montreal Alouettes are the current Grey Cup Champions, what sports League are they in?

Answer: CFL (Canadian Football League)

  1. If you were to add every current Canadian Coin currency, how much money would you have?

Answer: ($3.40 = Loonie, + Tonnie + Quarter + Dime + Nickel

