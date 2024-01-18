$1,000 Minute January 18th, 2024
How many do you know?
- Hotess is credited for conceptualizing this red-powdered snack in the 1970’s?
True: Ketchup Chips
- True or False, The Trophy that is awarded to the NHL’s Champion every year was donated by the governor-general of Canada?
Answer: True (Frederick Arthur Stanley, AKA Lord Stanley of Preston)
- Anna and Elsa are sisters from which popular Animated Disney Movie Franchise?
Answer: Frozen
- This Kool FM Artist is the King of Pop’s younger sister and recently announced that she’s performing in Toronto this summer?
Answer: Janet Jackson
- In The Wizard of Oz, what was it that the Lion was seeking form the Wizard?
Answer: Courage
- How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: Eight
- In the nursery rhyme, Jack and Jill, what do Jack and Jill go up the hill for?
Answer: A pail of water (Water)
- Spell Miniature
Answer: M-I-N-I-A-T-U-R-E
- Not counting vowels, how many letters are in the Standard English Alphabet?
Answer: 21 (we’d also accept 20 for those who think that Y is a vowel)
- If someone says your epidermis is showing, what body part are they referring to?
Answer: Skin