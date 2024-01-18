Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 18th, 2024

How many do you know?

  1. Hotess is credited for conceptualizing this red-powdered snack in the 1970’s?

True: Ketchup Chips

  1. True or False, The Trophy that is awarded to the NHL’s Champion every year was donated by the governor-general of Canada?

Answer: True  (Frederick Arthur Stanley, AKA Lord Stanley of Preston)

  1. Anna and Elsa are sisters from which popular Animated Disney Movie Franchise?

Answer: Frozen

  1. This Kool FM Artist is the King of Pop’s younger sister and recently announced that she’s performing in Toronto this summer?

Answer: Janet Jackson

  1. In The Wizard of Oz, what was it that the Lion was seeking form the Wizard?

Answer: Courage

  1. How many legs does a spider have?

Answer: Eight

  1. In the nursery rhyme, Jack and Jill, what do Jack and Jill go up the hill for?

Answer: A pail of water (Water)

  1. Spell Miniature

Answer: M-I-N-I-A-T-U-R-E

  1. Not counting vowels, how many letters are in the Standard English Alphabet?

Answer: 21 (we’d also accept 20 for those who think that Y is a vowel)

  1. If someone says your epidermis is showing, what body part are they referring to?

Answer: Skin  

