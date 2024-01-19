$1,000 Minute January 19th

Who is the current president of the United States of America?

Answer: Joe Biden

What is the Capitol of the Territory Yukon?

Answer: Whitehorse

In a game of Baseball, how many players are on the field when playing defense?

Answer: 9, (Catcher, Pitcher, 1st, 2nd, SS, 3rd, LF, CF,RF)

What is the name of Winnie the Pooh stripped friend who likes to bounce and bounce?

Answer: Tigger

Currently Queen Elizabeth II is on one side of the Canadian Dime what’s on the other?

Answer: A Sailboat, (the Bluenose, a famous Canadian schooner)

Which Kool FM Artist sings the songs, “One Love”, “Stir It Up” & No Woman No Cry?

Answer: Bob Marley

If I order a Bakers dozen of Cookies how many cookies will I get?

Answer: 13

Spell Noticeable

Answer: N-O-T-I-C-E-A-B-L-E

What is Spider Mans secret Identity?

Answer: Peter Parker

If you we’re to add up all the days in June, July, and August how many days would it be?

92 (June has 30, July and August have 31 30+31+31=92)