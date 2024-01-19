$1,000 Minute January 19th
Would you have known all 10?
- Who is the current president of the United States of America?
Answer: Joe Biden
- What is the Capitol of the Territory Yukon?
Answer: Whitehorse
- In a game of Baseball, how many players are on the field when playing defense?
Answer: 9, (Catcher, Pitcher, 1st, 2nd, SS, 3rd, LF, CF,RF)
- What is the name of Winnie the Pooh stripped friend who likes to bounce and bounce?
Answer: Tigger
- Currently Queen Elizabeth II is on one side of the Canadian Dime what’s on the other?
Answer: A Sailboat, (the Bluenose, a famous Canadian schooner)
- Which Kool FM Artist sings the songs, “One Love”, “Stir It Up” & No Woman No Cry?
Answer: Bob Marley
- If I order a Bakers dozen of Cookies how many cookies will I get?
Answer: 13
- Spell Noticeable
Answer: N-O-T-I-C-E-A-B-L-E
- What is Spider Mans secret Identity?
Answer: Peter Parker
- If you we’re to add up all the days in June, July, and August how many days would it be?
92 (June has 30, July and August have 31 30+31+31=92)