$1,000 Minute January 22nd

1,000 January 22nd

  1. Which Coffee Brand used this Slogan “The Best Part of Waking Up”?

Answer: Folgers

  1. In The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart Simpsons blue haired best Friend?

Answer: Milhouse (Van Houten)

  1. In what year did the Toronto Raptors Win their NBA Championship?

Answer: 2019

  1. In the nursery Rhyme Humpty Dumpty, who was is that put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Answer: No One (All the king’s horses and all the king’s men-Couldn’t put Humpty together again)

  1. What is the capitol of Quebec?

Answer: Quebec City

  1. Spell Sovereign

Answer: S-O-V-E-R-E-I-G-N

  1. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton starred in a Hollywood Moving about this Apollo mission that was supposed to land on the moon but never did?

Answer: Apollo 13

  1. The Barrie Colts is the name of our Hockey team but what is the name of our Barrie Baseball Team?

Answer: Barrie Baycats

  1. If Dan bought 4 dozen donuts to bring to work, ate 2, and dropped 12 on the ground how many did he end up bringing to work.

Answer: 34

  1. Disney has two properties in the USA, which one is location in California?

Answer: Disney Land

