$1,000 Minute January 22nd
1,000 January 22nd Answer: Folgers Answer: Milhouse (Van Houten) Answer: 2019 Answer: No One (All […]
1,000 January 22nd
- Which Coffee Brand used this Slogan “The Best Part of Waking Up”?
Answer: Folgers
- In The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart Simpsons blue haired best Friend?
Answer: Milhouse (Van Houten)
- In what year did the Toronto Raptors Win their NBA Championship?
Answer: 2019
- In the nursery Rhyme Humpty Dumpty, who was is that put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Answer: No One (All the king’s horses and all the king’s men-Couldn’t put Humpty together again)
- What is the capitol of Quebec?
Answer: Quebec City
- Spell Sovereign
Answer: S-O-V-E-R-E-I-G-N
- Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton starred in a Hollywood Moving about this Apollo mission that was supposed to land on the moon but never did?
Answer: Apollo 13
- The Barrie Colts is the name of our Hockey team but what is the name of our Barrie Baseball Team?
Answer: Barrie Baycats
- If Dan bought 4 dozen donuts to bring to work, ate 2, and dropped 12 on the ground how many did he end up bringing to work.
Answer: 34
- Disney has two properties in the USA, which one is location in California?
Answer: Disney Land