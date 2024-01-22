$1,000 Minute January 22nd

1,000 January 22nd

Which Coffee Brand used this Slogan “The Best Part of Waking Up”?

Answer: Folgers

In The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart Simpsons blue haired best Friend?

Answer: Milhouse (Van Houten)

In what year did the Toronto Raptors Win their NBA Championship?

Answer: 2019

In the nursery Rhyme Humpty Dumpty, who was is that put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Answer: No One (All the king’s horses and all the king’s men-Couldn’t put Humpty together again)

What is the capitol of Quebec?

Answer: Quebec City

Spell Sovereign

Answer: S-O-V-E-R-E-I-G-N

Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton starred in a Hollywood Moving about this Apollo mission that was supposed to land on the moon but never did?

Answer: Apollo 13

The Barrie Colts is the name of our Hockey team but what is the name of our Barrie Baseball Team?

Answer: Barrie Baycats

If Dan bought 4 dozen donuts to bring to work, ate 2, and dropped 12 on the ground how many did he end up bringing to work.

Answer: 34

Disney has two properties in the USA, which one is location in California?

Answer: Disney Land