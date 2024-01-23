Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 23rd

How many can you get?

  1. MJ had some chocolates. She gave 12 to Amy. Now MJ only has 54 chocolates. How many chocolates did MJ have to begin with?

Answer: 66

  1. Where are M&M’s said not to melt?

Answer Your Hands

  1. How long is a fortnight?

Answer: 2 weeks (14 days)

  1. Which animal is used for the Porsche logo?

Horse

  1. What is the name of the official national anthem of the United States of America

Answer: Star Spangled Banner

  1. Who is the oldest Kardashian sister?

Answer: Kourtney

  1. Which Margaret Atwood novel turned screen adaption features women dressed in red gowns?

Answer: Handmaid’s Tale

  1. Spell definitely

Answer: D-E-F-I-N-I-T-E-L-Y

  1. In the Harry Potter series what is the name of Harry’s red headed best friend?

Answer: Ron Weasley

  1. What tradition is observed and celebrated every year on February 2nd in North America?

Answer: Groundhog Day

