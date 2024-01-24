$1,000 Minute January 24th
How many did you know today?
- What is the name of the imaginary line that divides the northern and southern hemispheres?
Answer: The equator
- What is the name of the Martian in Looney Tunes?
Marvin the Martian
- How many time zones are there in Canada?
Answer: (6 Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic + Newfoundland )
- What is it called in baseball when you hit a home run and the bases are loaded?
Answer: A Grand Slam
- In the Nursery Rhyme Ba Ba Black Sheep, how much wool did the Black Sheep have?
Answer: 3 Bags Full
- What is molten rock, called when it’s underground?
Answer: Maga
- What is the name of the company who owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp?
Answer: Meta
- Spell handkerchief
Answer: H-A-N-D-K-E-R-C-H-I-E-F
- If Austin Matthews scored 40% of the Maple Leaf’s goals this season and they have scored a total of 100 goals, How many goals did he score?
Answer: 40
- What color is Mr. Potato Heads shoes?
Answer: Blue