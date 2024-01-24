Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 24th

How many did you know today?

By Uncategorized
  1. What is the name of the imaginary line that divides the northern and southern hemispheres?

Answer: The equator

  1. What is the name of the Martian in Looney Tunes?

Marvin the Martian

  1. How many time zones are there in Canada?

Answer: (6 Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic + Newfoundland )

  1. What is it called in baseball when you hit a home run and the bases are loaded?

Answer: A Grand Slam

  1. In the Nursery Rhyme Ba Ba Black Sheep, how much wool did the Black Sheep have?

Answer: 3 Bags Full

  1. What is molten rock, called when it’s underground?

Answer: Maga

  1. What is the name of the company who owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp?

Answer: Meta

  1. Spell handkerchief

Answer: H-A-N-D-K-E-R-C-H-I-E-F

  1. If Austin Matthews scored 40% of the Maple Leaf’s goals this season and they have scored a total of 100 goals, How many goals did he score?

Answer: 40

  1. What color is Mr. Potato Heads shoes?

Answer: Blue

Related posts

$1,000 Minute January 23rd

$1,000 Minute January 22nd

$1,000 Minute January 19th