$1000 Minute Monday, April 13th

1) In the movie “The Wizard of Oz”, what did the Scarecrow want from the wizard?

(A brain)

2) What marine plant is sushi traditionally wrapped in?

(Seaweed)

3) What kind of tree do acorns grow on?

(Oak)

4) How long does it take for the Earth to spin ONCE on its axis?

(One day)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: A diamond is the hardest natural substance.

(True)

6) How many Great Lakes are there?

(5)

7) What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s pet dog?

(Pluto)

8) SPELL: Receipt.

(R-E-C-E-I-P-T)

9) If Lisa baked 20 loafs of bread, kept 5 and gave one loaf to each of her friends, how many friends does got bread?

(15 friends)

10) In sports, what is an MVP?

(Most Valuable Player)