$1000 Minute Monday, April 20th!
1) Who sings the song, “Ice Ice Baby”?
(Vanilla Ice)
2) Who discovered the theory of relativity?
(Albert Einstein)
3) A cube has 8 corners. How many straight edges does it have?
(12)
4) James Franco celebrated a birthday this past weekend. Name one of the other two Franco brothers.
(Dave/Tom)
5) A Pescatarian is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?
(Fish/Seafood)
6) How many times is a vowel used in the word DEFINITION?
(5)
7) If listed alphabetically, which season would come first?
(Autumn/Fall)
8) Mount Rushmore is located in which US State?
(South Dakota)
9) On a standard keyboard, what letter is beside the tab key?
(Q)
10) Which Alice in Wonderland character shouted “Off with his Head”?
(The Queen of Hearts)