$1000 Minute Monday, April 20th!

Dale got 8 right today, how did you do?

1) Who sings the song, “Ice Ice Baby”?
(Vanilla Ice)

 

 

 

 

 

2) Who discovered the theory of relativity?
(Albert Einstein)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3) A cube has 8 corners. How many straight edges does it have?
(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4) James Franco celebrated a birthday this past weekend. Name one of the other two Franco brothers.
(Dave/Tom)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5) A Pescatarian is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?
(Fish/Seafood)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) How many times is a vowel used in the word DEFINITION?
(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) If listed alphabetically, which season would come first?
(Autumn/Fall)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) Mount Rushmore is located in which US State?
(South Dakota)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) On a standard keyboard, what letter is beside the tab key?
(Q)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) Which Alice in Wonderland character shouted “Off with his Head”?
(The Queen of Hearts)

