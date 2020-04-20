$1000 Minute Monday, April 20th!

1) Who sings the song, “Ice Ice Baby”?

(Vanilla Ice)

2) Who discovered the theory of relativity?

(Albert Einstein)

3) A cube has 8 corners. How many straight edges does it have?

(12)

4) James Franco celebrated a birthday this past weekend. Name one of the other two Franco brothers.

(Dave/Tom)

5) A Pescatarian is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?

(Fish/Seafood)

6) How many times is a vowel used in the word DEFINITION?

(5)

7) If listed alphabetically, which season would come first?

(Autumn/Fall)

8) Mount Rushmore is located in which US State?

(South Dakota)

9) On a standard keyboard, what letter is beside the tab key?

(Q)

10) Which Alice in Wonderland character shouted “Off with his Head”?

(The Queen of Hearts)