$1000 Minute Monday April 26 – 2PM

A ‘murder’ refers to a flock of which type of bird?

(Crows)

2. Name the 90s boy band that used the last letter of each of their surnames to create their band name.

(NSYNC)

3. It takes Derek 25 minutes to get to work. What time will he arrive at his desk if he leaves at 8:30?

(8:55)

4. Skip, Vice, Second, and Lead are the four different positions in what sport?

(Curling)

5. What was the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the Titanic?

(Jack Dawson/Jack)

6. Colonel Sanders was the founder of which famous fast-food chain?

(Kentucky fried Chicken/KFC)

7. What is the capital city of China?

(Bejing)

8. In Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’, Romeo’s last name is Montague, and what is Juliet’s last name?

(Capulet)

9. SPELL: Calendar.

(C A L E N D A R)

10. Which natural disaster is measured with a Richter scale?

(Earthquakes)