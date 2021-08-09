$1,000 MINUTE MONDAY, AUGUST 9TH @ 5PM

$1,000 Minute

Mon, August 9th – 5PM

1. Name the only Canadian province that operates fully in the Mountain Time Zone.

(Alberta)

2. SPELL: Hygiene.

(H Y G I E N E)

3. The Broadway musical Mamma Mia is based on the music of what band?

(ABBA)

4. What does 70 minus 43 equal?

(27)

5. What is the name of the cocktail drink made up of orange juice and vodka?

(Screwdriver)

6. Of the 8 planets in our solar system, which is the furthest away from the sun?

(Neptune)

7. Which team is the newest addition to the NHL?

(Seattle Kraken)

8. What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?

(Penguin)

9. Marvel Superhero ‘Black Widow’ is played by which American actress?

(Scarlett Johansson)

10. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?

(Blue & Yellow)