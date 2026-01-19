Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Squall Warnings in effect click here for details
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, January 19th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 19, 2026
By Charlie
  1. True or False: The Buffalo Bills are still playing for the Super Bowl?
    Hopefully it's True 


  2. Owen Wilson lends his voice to “Charlie,” the protagonist in this new animated movie about a superhero animal.
    Charlie the Wonder Dog


  3. What colour is Tiffany & Co. best known for?
    Tiffany Blue (Will also accept Robin's Egg Blue)


  4. He famously sang the children's song  Baby Beluga?
    Raffi 


  5. If you have 52 quarters, how much money would you have?
    $13


  6. This premier food festival is coming back to Barrie, and kicks off on January 23rd and runs until February 8th.
    Locallicious


  7. This laundry product can come as a liquid or a dryer sheet and helps make your clothes soft and smell fresh.
    Fabric Softener


  8. This entertainment list, which gets announced annually, will be revealed on Thursday morning at 8:30.
    The Oscar Nominations 


  9. Which dessert’s name literally means “burnt cream” in French?
    Creme Brulé


  1. A keytar is a hybrid instrument that combines which two traditional instruments?
    Keyboard & Guitar 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close