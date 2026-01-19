$1000 Minute: Monday, January 19th
Published January 19, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False: The Buffalo Bills are still playing for the Super Bowl?
Hopefully it's True
- Owen Wilson lends his voice to “Charlie,” the protagonist in this new animated movie about a superhero animal.
Charlie the Wonder Dog
- What colour is Tiffany & Co. best known for?
Tiffany Blue (Will also accept Robin's Egg Blue)
- He famously sang the children's song Baby Beluga?
Raffi
- If you have 52 quarters, how much money would you have?
$13
- This premier food festival is coming back to Barrie, and kicks off on January 23rd and runs until February 8th.
Locallicious
- This laundry product can come as a liquid or a dryer sheet and helps make your clothes soft and smell fresh.
Fabric Softener
- This entertainment list, which gets announced annually, will be revealed on Thursday morning at 8:30.
The Oscar Nominations
- Which dessert’s name literally means “burnt cream” in French?
Creme Brulé
- A keytar is a hybrid instrument that combines which two traditional instruments?
Keyboard & Guitar
