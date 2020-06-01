$1000 Minute Monday, June 1st!

1) Today is the first day of June! How many days total are in the month of June?

(30)

2) A person with Diabetes produces an insufficient amount of what in the body?

(Insulin)\

3) Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?

(12 – 4 Jacks, 4 Queens, 4 Kings)

4) Name the method of cooking that uses a relatively small amount of oil or fat in a shallow pan over high heat.

(Sauté/Sautéing)

5) Morgan Freeman turns 83 years old today. Name the famous 1994 film he is known for as his character “Red”.

(Shawshank Redemption)

6) SPELL: Mayonnaise.

(M A Y O N N A I S E)

7) Which European Country is shaped like a boot?

(Italy)

8) What is the name of the fin located on the back of most fish and some marine mammals such as dolphins and whales?

(Dorsal Fin)

9) The human brain is divided into how many lobes?

(4 – Frontal, Temporal, Parietal, Occipital)

10) What colour is the outside skin of an eggplant?

(Purple)